To the editor — Not only inflammatory language, gaslighting, outright untruths bedevil our politics, but also assumptions. For example, sharing the below with both Republicans and Democrats; both were surprised.
Since 1963, gobankingrates.com reveals average gross domestic product growth rate favors Democrats 2.38% to 1.50%. Average unemployment rate also favors Democrats 4.70% to 6.65%. Since 1981, budget deficits grew tremendously during Republican presidents’ terms. Declined during Democrats’ terms.
Both Presidents Biden and Trump have average GDP growth of 2.6%. Unemployment favors Biden 3.5% to 6.5%.
Assumptions surrounding debt and spending can be tricky. Debt allows businesses to expand, build buildings and buy machinery. Allows families to buy houses, cars and furniture. Debt is bad when there isn’t enough income to make payments.
Federal government debt builds infrastructure, national defense and grows our money supply. It’s bad when it puts pressure on inflation. Currently inflation is easing from 9.0% to 4.9%.
Massively cutting spending has the same effect as massively raising income taxes. Both take income from the private sector. Spending was massively controlled trying to grow the economy between 1929 and 1931. Instead, private debt fell 44%; GNP fell 47.3%; personal consumption fell 40.3%; unemployment rose to 25%.
Be careful what you wish.
DON HINMAN
Yakima