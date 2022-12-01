To the editor — Mother Nature's weather whithersoevers can jangle those nerve cells that assemble a person's common sense. Thus, navigating squally, snowy, slidery highways and byways is motorized Russian roulette, alternating spins with bug-eyed, lock-jawed drivers supercharged by seasonal-affective-driver's-scarifying-and-cattywampus-kerfuffles.
These discombobulated gladiatorial SADSACKs believe, sure as eggs is eggs, that: December weather is July weather; fog,rain, snow, ice enhances; safely swaddled in fog, rain, snow, ice, it's lawful to exceed any post by 25 mph; handling snow tires and chains causes finger cancer; hydroplaning cools overheated tire tread; tread lasts 300,000-plus miles; drafting mitigates steering wheel death grip and saves fuel; turn signaling is for woke wussies; next rest stop is 125 miles thence; cannot be cited for totaling anything in their lane.
So. 'Tis the season to hold them (by their bumpers, brakes, accelerators, seat belts, throats) in our thoughts and swears. Let's be careful out there, because we sorely need saf.... Stop! Children, what's that sound? Everybody look what's going down! Ladies and gentlemen, start your eng... blood pressures! Ave Caesar, morituri te salutant!
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley
