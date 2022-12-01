Published: Yakima Police Department Officer Jim Wolcott makes a traffic stop as the snow flies Monday afternoon. Yakima Police, like other law-enforcement agencies, eschew the use of studded tires in the winter. Cars rolling on studded tires are unsafe at high speeds, say law enforcement officials. GORDON KING/YHR Yakima Police Department Officer Jim Wolcott makes a traffic stop in snowy weather Monday afternoon. The Yakima Police Department, like other law enforcement agencies, eschew the use of studded tires in the winter. Original: GORDON KING/YHR Yakima Police Department Officer Jim Wolcott makes a traffic stop in snowy weather Monday afternoon. The Yakima Police Department, like other law enforcement agencies, eschew the use of studded tires in the winter.