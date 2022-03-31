To the editor -- Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

Rural America's news "drought" has created a news "desert" populated, if at all, by "ghost newspapers" stalked by media moguls astride hedge fund vultures poised to swoop down, drop the gate, drain the lines, steal the rugs.

The Washington Post says that since 2005, more than 2,200 local newspapers have posted a final-30-30-.

But not right here in River City.

The decision by the YH-R to plumb into an all-digital / town crier / water master / reservoir ensures Yakima's future as an oasis.

The Herald is my pipeline from our village and from the rest of the world. If hot money and a parched market welds the spigot shut, the responsible community-centered terrestrial sources of news evaporates.

Then we drink with the dust devils. "News" served in a heat mirage refracted by QAnon prophets, barkers, faux Greek choruses -- "Gong Show" redux.

So, if you're gulping from a firehose spewing "news" pulled from their Salton Sea, let's be careful out there. Desert floors are also littered with chiggers, thorns, scorpions, vipers -- ouch!

JOHN EUTENEIER

Nile Valley