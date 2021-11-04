To the editor -- I appreciate the Yakima Herald’s excellent editorial, “Carbon Pricing Offers a Clear Path Forward,” Oct. 10. President Biden, in his Nov. 1 address at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, expressed that we have a “moral and economic imperative” to address global warming with “transformative action.”
Carbon pricing is a powerful tool to bring down carbon emissions (https://citizensclimatelobby.org/basics-carbon-fee-dividend/) and is also gaining popularity in the business community. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce revised its position on climate change this past year, saying it now supports “well-designed market mechanisms that are transparent and not distorted by overlapping regulations.”
Enacting a price on carbon, with a dividend returned to the people, is the effective and popular policy needed to show the world we are serious about solving climate change.
SARA CATE
Yakima