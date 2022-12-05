Carbon price is fairest way to cut emissions
To the editor — The letter ”Climate-change deniers brought it on themselves” expresses resentment that states represented by climate deniers also ask for climate bailouts. Climate disasters are rapidly increasing in number and severity.
Yet, states like Texas and Florida, who foolishly placed deniers in Congress, are home to innocent residents as well, victimized by climate inaction.
Fortunately. The Inflation Reduction Act passed and will take a big chunk out of emissions. What else, if anything, can be done?
It makes sense to ask the experts. They strongly conclude that a “carbon price” is most effective.
When a “dumping fee” is assigned to every ton of carbon burned, its price will naturally rise, and when people receive these fees as rebates, they will be attracted to less expensive, low-carbon products. Investments will shift as well.
Such a policy would cut carbon about as well as the Inflation Reduction Act. Each can reduce carbon by about 10%, and together, we can hit our goal of 50% cuts by 2030.
Note that citizens are protected (by the rebate) from higher prices, and no outlay from the federal government is involved.
Our members of Congress should add that to their immediate agenda.
JAN FREED
Los Angeles