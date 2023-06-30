To the editor — Today my husband and I were stranded after our car broke down on Summitview and 74th. We wanted to thank the many people who stopped to help us.
Juan the painter stopped first and gave us water, then later he came back with buckets for us to sit on while we waited for the tow truck.
Then another man, Wes, walked over and brought us Propel and water. He did this twice since we ended up waiting three-and-a-half hours for our tow truck.
Another man walked down and together with a Navy SEAL who had stopped, towed our car up the street so people could get around us.
Another friend invited us to walk up the street to use her bathroom. Many people pulled over to ask if we needed help.
We were so blessed by the thoughtfulness and kindness of all these people. Yakima, you truly have some wonderful people living in you. We want to let each of you who checked on us or helped to know what a blessing you were.
We wouldn't have been able to do it without you.
RUTH JOCHEN
Yakima