To the editor — What is a captcha? If I am "during," what am I doing?
For 80 years I have spoken mostly English. I don't understand today's lingo and it is keeping me from communicating with our Legislature.
I wanted to voice my support of housing bill HB 1110. To do so virtually I must use the Legislature's registration format. I accessed that, filled in all the blanks, hit "submit" and was rejected. I was told my captcha was invalid.
I learn something new every day sometimes. Not today. Too much gobbledygook, using foreign words like "during."
Now one would think an 80-year -old, proudly retired Washington state public employee, partnered with the same woman for 66 years going on heaven, would not be barred from participation in basic civics. Maybe eloping out of state last century to get married was where I went wrong.
But, as Walter Cronkite often said, "And that's the way it is."
Dammit.
LYLE COLLINS
Yakima