To the editor — To quote Ted Lasso, we should be “curious and not judgmental.” I’m doing my best to be curious.

From my catbird seat on the second floor of the Yakima Rotary YMCA, I have the pleasure of observing the early morning comings and goings as I prescribe to my son’s recommendation to remain physically active. Sometimes I really have to laugh at what I observe.

The marginally obese man who actually got stuck between two cars parked close together, the diminutive men who drive monster pickup trucks. (Coping strategy?) The people who park their GMC Yukons in spots designated for economy cars, and of course, those who park in handicapped parking and sprint into the facility for a vigorous workout.

What is currently going on with human behavior? Have we had so many poor examples of local political leadership that we have now all fallen to such a low standard of behavior? Are we not able to read? I will currently shy away from my complaints about electric car charging spots.

The lyrics of a song once stated: “Signs, signs, everywhere signs, do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the signs? Apparently not! So much for NOT being judgmental!

RON LIVINGSTON

Yakima