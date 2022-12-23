SCENEFaces-ON-122817-03.JPG
Buy Now

Valerie and Katelyn Longgland sing a Christmas song during a Christmas Eve musical at West Side Church in Yakima, Wash. on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (JAKE PARRISH/Yakima Herald-Republic)

To the editor — Retailers and restaurateurs, do you know what music is playing in your shop this Christmastime?

I stopped to refresh myself with a latte while shopping downtown. I was only there for a few minutes and during that time I heard several f-bombs in the lyrics of the music that was playing. I, a senior, was the only customer in the place, so the employee was not reading the room. I couldn't get out of there fast enough.

The next store I went into also had hostile-sounding music with plenty of expletives. Come on, Yakima, can't we be nice? It's Christmas.

VICKI RODGERS

Yakima