To the editor -- Candidates stonewalling ("Q&A forums lack candidates," YHR Oct. 22) Editorial Board interviews! As a voter, it brought to mind my high school hallway experiences of accidentally stumbling upon "The" clique, only to be greeted with awkward silence, no eye contact, shuffling feet, stiff smiles.
Refusing to communicate with constituents in every format is the death knell of democracy.
Martha Gelhorn bylined it, "Journalism at its best and most effective is education." When office seekers decide their local newspaper is a useless, partisan rag, the fundamental, essential mode of political discourse is gagged and replaced by an echo chamber. Once our town criers and postmasters were lifelines. Now even more so. If they go out of business, so do we.
So, these stalwart pols demand a hermetically sealed room, to breathe their own hot air, to exchange coded sweet nothings with their selected huddled masses? Then they're in the hurt-locker. As Jack/Jill of all trades, master/mistress as: resident doofus/doofuses at the school board meetings, the empty-suit/dress/head/heart on the campaign trail, summer soldier, sunshine patriot, fifth column fascist cringing behind a soapbox. Multitasking, self-asphyxiating Willy Starks and Miranda Priestlys.
This would flummox even Rufus T. FIrefly, attorney at large: "Give them 11 years in Tenworth!"
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley