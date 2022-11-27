To the editor — Now that the elections are over, I want to comment on the campaigning.
To those who ask for our support by saying what they have done, or what they hoped to do if elected, thank you. A positive approach is really refreshing.
For the others who used the negative approach of attacking their opponent, please stop. To ask for support by degrading your opponent is inappropriate.
We used to discuss this in my U.S. Government class. If a candidate and their opponent degrade each other, it causes a problem for voters. If one candidate is called a jerk, and the other candidate is called an idiot, that means voters have to choose between a jerk and an idiot. We would really like to vote for the best candidate, not end up voting for the lesser of two evils.
By the way, please take down your campaign signs. You only have 10 days after the election before you can be fined for each sign.
WALT RANTA
Yakima