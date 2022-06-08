To the editor -- Silly me. I thought the "Men in Black" movies were comedies. After reading a letter to the editor endorsing a 4th District congressional candidate, I realized that "MIB" was based on a true story.

Aliens apparently can snatch human bodies, moving from body to body.

The endorsed congressional candidate’s website lists top issues we face as a nation. Much of it reads like it was recycled from alt-right websites.

But he lists one neglected issue that conjured up "MIB:" the feds must admit that UFOs are real. He proposes annual congressional hearings to update Americans on alien invasions.

Clearly, aliens have abandoned the body of another 4th District congressional candidate (and former gubernatorial candidate) and are now spouting the gubernatorial candidate’s platform with a few added planks to the far right of the stage.

The snatched body is an upgrade -- younger, thinner, handsome. But seriously, UFOs are a pressing issue?

Too many candidates are trying to crowd into the small space between the right of Dan Newhouse’s platform and the edge of reality. Some are falling off and spiraling into space.

Please, read the candidates’ platforms and then vote to send some humanity to Congress from the 4th District.

J.D. EDWARDS

Yakima