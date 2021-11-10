To the editor -- I would like for Biden supporters to explain to me how it helps America to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline, throwing thousands out of work and stopping oil exploration on federal lands, while begging the Saudis to increase oil production and tacitly approving the Russian pipeline to Germany.
Does the president think there is more than one environment? No country is more careful handling fossil fuels than America. The Saudis and other OPEC countries and Russia are far less environmentally cautious than we are. We now face skyrocketing gas prices and declining profits from selling surplus crude oil abroad. I think about this stuff every time I spend $50 or $60 to fill my tank.
RUDY BARNSLEY
Yakima