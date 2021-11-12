Canceled surgeries leave patients in pain
To the editor — I am writing to express my concern for the patients who are needing surgery performed by physicians at Orthopedics Northwest.
I understand Memorial Hospital is sometimes denying them surgery days to perform surgery. Many patients have had their surgeries canceled.
As a patient who has experienced extreme pain because of bone on bone knee problems, pain is there in every step you take. Standing up, getting in and out of the car, and up and down stairs.
I know surgery is needed so the surgeon can use new replacement parts to give you back a quality of life. Instead of being an invalid, you are able to enjoy life once again.
It is my hope that Memorial Hospital in Yakima will soon allow Orthopedics Northwest physicians to fully resume their ability to perform the surgeries that are needed so that people will be able to live an active life.
ODETTA LINDEN
Yakima