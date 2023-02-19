To the editor — Our area, like the rest of the world, has a serious problem with illegal opioid use.
Canada, along with several European countries, has legalized the use of medical heroin, delivered through government sites to help control the damage to both the addicts and the community. Medical heroin delivery experiments have proven to decrease the cost to the public by saved medical expenses and the reduction in costs paid by the public from crime.
This is a big ask to change how such a serious problem is addressed, but I do not know of anyone who thinks that the current system is working for the good of the addicts or the public. Also, if the cost to the addict is free, it is hard for the drug trade to compete.
CARL HURLBURT
Granger