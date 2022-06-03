To the editor -- A recent letter asked whether Yakima’s $1.2 billion agribusinesses could learn from Napa Valley’s value-added producers.

One local agricultural leader patiently responded, but sidestepped questions by noting Yakima’s commodity approach produced $1.4 billion annually, not $1.2 billion.

He missed the point. Napa markets its value-added, sustainable, world-class products from 45,000 acres for around $1 billion annually. Yakima commoditizes good fruit in great quantities on vastly greater acreage.

The agri-leader claimed a third of Yakima’s jobs are linked to agriculture. Fact: Napa produces even more ag-related jobs, at higher wages, despite lower population.

Commodity agribusiness is a worldwide race to the bottom. Numerous countries boast lower production costs than us. Their intense competition depresses commodity prices. When competition ultimately forces automation, more local workers lose their livelihood. We all lose economically.

Remember, much of our $340 million tourism industry involves local value-added wineries and breweries, not our fruit orchards.

We could focus on becoming the “Finest Natural Fruits in the World,” or continue as the largest consumer of apple pesticides. That approach left us with lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil surrounding local day cares and homes.

Will we adapt to assure a more prosperous, safer future? Pay workers better? Educate, train and protect them? Focus on quality over quantity?

RHEA CARSON

Yakima