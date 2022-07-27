To the editor — I’m a 93-year-old disabled vet that can’t believe what is happening to the land we love. We have a loser like Donald Trump and a Supreme Court that is putting our freedoms and Republic at risk.
Our founders said, we have a republic if we can keep it.
Let’s not forget Dan Newhouse joined others in trying to overturn an election. When one of his ads comes on I hit mute and say traitor.
I’m not writing this for myself or my 90-year-old wife. We have four kids, eight grandkids and two great-grandkids. I want them to have the freedoms
we had.
ATHEL G. MAY
Selah