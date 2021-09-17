mask protest

A sign that reads “No Jab” is held by a person taking part in a demonstration at the state Capitol in August opposing mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Dozens of Washington State Patrol troopers, firefighters and other government employees have sued Gov. Jay Inslee over the vaccine mandate affecting state workers, health-care workers and school employees. 

 (Ted S. Warren / AP)

To the editor -- Personal rights, you say? Give me a break! You have to stop at red lights, wear clothing in public, and follow rules and regulations all day long. Why single out the most dangerous thing to our lives and businesses in our country today – COVID?

I would like to know why people who refuse to get the COVID vaccine because they don’ trust the health care system, etc., go running to the hospital and want to be treated when they find out that they have COVID.

None of this makes any sense to me.

JOAN HOEFT

Yakima