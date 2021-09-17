To the editor -- Personal rights, you say? Give me a break! You have to stop at red lights, wear clothing in public, and follow rules and regulations all day long. Why single out the most dangerous thing to our lives and businesses in our country today – COVID?
I would like to know why people who refuse to get the COVID vaccine because they don’ trust the health care system, etc., go running to the hospital and want to be treated when they find out that they have COVID.
None of this makes any sense to me.
JOAN HOEFT
Yakima