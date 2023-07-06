To the editor — My hope is that those of you who have loved ones, family and friends buried in Sunnyside are as appalled at the condition of the Sunnyside Cemetery as I am!
We went out Friday, May 26, to clean and clip around the markers of family. Some have had water, small amounts of water and some, where our loved on is, has had NO water!
My late husband was buried close to the red fence almost two years ago. It took 11 months to have his marker set and it was in their possession for nine months!
When we arrived Friday the dust on the roadway next to our gravesites was powder. Twenty-five feet away grass clippings had been dumped by the red fence since spring. The stench was awful! Nothing had been watered, no grass seeded and eight gopher mounds were visible on our plot as well!
Did the people who bought the cemetery think there would be no upkeep or water needed to maintain the property?
I have asked for a phone number and address for the owners and was told they were not allowed to give it out.
Is there nothing we can do?
PAULETTE HARRIS
Grandview