To the editor -- Regarding the recent letter by Otto Bounds in which he stated that the unvaccinated are parasites to society.
Mr. Bounds, would you like to see them have their own drinking fountains? Segregated in schools so that they aren’t mixed in with the vaccinated? How about have them wear a sign of some type on their outer clothing so that they are easily recognized? This type of thinking is dangerous, divisive and unproductive.
Describing unvaccinated people as parasites to society is wrong. There are many valid reasons some people cannot or will not take the vaccine. Mandating that all citizens take a drug against their will, well, that’s never been done in the history of our state or country. Mandates simply don’t work.
Iceland, Israel, and Gibraltar were cited as examples of countries that were leading the world in high vaccination rates and low COVID rates. Gibraltar was nearly 100% vaccinated. Ten days later, all three countries were placed on our country’s Do Not Travel list because of high spikes in COVID.
We will get through COVID. Not by dividing ourselves into two camps, but by coming together, listening to each other, finding our common ground and learning from each other.
DALE PANATTONI
Yakima