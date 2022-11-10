To the editor — Walt Wegener is wrong about solar farms and fourth-generation nuclear power plants.
A 100-watt solar panel can be purchased retail for about $200. The big solar farms take about 20 construction workers to install. The farms employ two or three maintenance workers for several farms. A solar farm uses about 100 gallons of water a year for cleaning.
The new nuclear plants will cost around $50 million each. They take around 200 construction workers to install. The reactor plants take a minimum of seven shift workers, three shifts a day, seven days a week. The plants take another 20 support workers weekdays. They use 1,000 gallons per minute in cooling water and about 1,000 gallons per year in make-up coolant water.
Your house windows are silicon wafers solar cells because they are pure and have different chemicals added, taking about twice as much energy to make. The reactor has about 20 tons of specialty steel and up to 10 tons of enriched uranium. Steel takes a lot of energy to make. Enriching uranium takes a lot more energy.
Solar farms will only take marginal non-irrigated farmland because irrigated farmland has a higher return than solar farms.
The county commission's moratorium of solar farms is hurting the profits of non-irrigated land. Maybe the commission should put a moratorium on mortgage brokers.
MIKE BUCHANAN
Yakima