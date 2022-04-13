To the editor -- The recent letter chiding the YH-R for not giving us more TV news ratings prompted a little research.

The letter writer implied the paper avoided the ratings because of its political leanings. After my research, I support the idea of reporting local ratings for exactly the opposite reason.

First, the ratings cited were only cable, and only national. Fact: Locally and nationally, over-the-air TV news ratings dwarf cable news ratings. Cable news encourages lemmings to follow others over the cliff, while broadcast news often forces us to see something besides another lemming's tail.

More importantly, local ratings would prove the importance of a local newspaper. Our newspaper's serious news output regularly exceeds all local TV news coverage combined. Much of the local TV coverage is insipid and sensationalized ambulance chasing.

Fact: Yakima's demographics are a lot more evenly split than conservatives like to admit. More than half the city voted Democratic in 2020, and the county split would go the same way if just three percent more voters stopped following the lemming in front of them.

Finally, to the point of the writer: Newspaper subscriptions are down because critical thinking is down.

Do your part. Read the paper and think.

WARD MURROW

Yakima