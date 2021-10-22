To the editor -- The Oct. 21 letter from Patricia Byers is a stunning synopsis of her desires as mayor. I regret my vote for her as friends regret voting for Amanda McKinney.
Byers wants Yakima to move beyond chronic problems with a deaf, dumb, blind, businesslike approach, deflecting rather than accepting challenges. Byers apparently believes complex systemic problems will wither and die under a “united, strong” council willing to pretend problems are dead already (like COVID), using the most regressive tax policy possible.
I remember Kenton Gartrell promising a united council front with Jason White. When that didn’t work out, White simply checked out, leaving his district unrepresented.
Yakima has amazing potential to be a vibrant, thriving community where people’s voices are heard and their needs respected. Byers doesn’t offer that kind of leadership; it can be hard, thankless work. She asks to be mayor of a clique, presiding over an echo chamber, trumpeting a fantastical future she won’t have to compromise to attain. She asks Yakima to sprint backward; it’s pathetic. Been there, done that.
We have district elections for a reason. Too many people are promising to listen only to each other. Vote for the candidate who will listen to you.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima