To the editor -- I was dismayed at the Yakima City Council when Mayor Byers and Deputy Mayor Cousens voted against the affordable housing sales tax. The city has a very ambitious housing action plan developed in response to the current housing crisis. Homelessness is on the rise; rent increases are pricing seniors out of their homes and 31% of city residents are rent burdened.
We consistently hear concerns from the council about homelessness and housing – particularly those who are unsheltered. I am shocked to see two councilmembers vote to leave 2 million dollars a year on the table that could provide much needed housing. More and more people are entering the system, but few leave because there is no available housing.
Mayor Byers and Deputy Mayor Cousens, if you do not support sustainable, locally controlled funds to address this crisis – then how are you proposing to support your aggressive housing plan and more importantly the almost 1-in-3 at-risk of becoming homeless? These numbers will continue to grow if the only strategy is arresting and/or relocating community members who have lost their homes, especially now in these troubled, challenging times. This problem will not solve itself.
LEE MURDOCK
Director, Homeless Network of Yakima County
Yakima