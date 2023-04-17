To the editor — The Second Amendment bars infringement of the people's right to keep and bear arms since “a well regulated militia is necessary for the security of a free state.” Are school shootings an example of, “a well regulated militia”? Is this how we support “the security of a free state?”
The free state of Switzerland has a well-regulated militia. Citizens store service rifles at home. Hunting and sports firearms require a permit for purchase. No school shootings.
The USA has no well-regulated militia. The absence of gun regulation in this country is not in compliance with the Second Amendment but is itself a chaotic menace to society.
Gun rights supporters overlook the necessary combination of rights and responsibilities. Everyone wants rights. What about responsibilities?
To protect our society, children and future, gun ownership must be responsible. All our shootings are by irresponsible parties since there are no restrictions to force responsibility. Legislation to restrict gun ownership is not about denial of privileges, but is about increasing responsibility.
Driving a car is not free of restrictions. Licenses are required; tickets are issued for irresponsible behavior. No one's rights are denied, but responsibility is required.
A similar system is needed for guns.
ANDREW D. WHITMONT
Yakima