To the editor — The Editorial Board is praising the Legislature for financing free bus rides. The $17 billion program is fine with them, but could you please break it down to figures the public can understand? If every resident of the state has to contribute $2, $20, $200 or $2,000 to finance this giveaway, it should be the paper's function to make that clear.
My math indicates costs seem closer to $2,000 per person. The editors do not seem to care. Or is it they do not want you to know?
KENT LEES
Yakima