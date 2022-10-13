Yakima Transit
The Yakima-Ellensburg commuter bus pulls out of its stop in front of Yakima Valley College Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Yakima Transit is offering free fare for youth starting Oct. 1.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — The Editorial Board is praising the Legislature for financing free bus rides. The $17 billion program is fine with them, but could you please break it down to figures the public can understand? If every resident of the state has to contribute $2, $20, $200 or $2,000 to finance this giveaway, it should be the paper's function to make that clear.

My math indicates costs seem closer to $2,000 per person. The editors do not seem to care. Or is it they do not want you to know?

KENT LEES

Yakima