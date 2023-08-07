FILE - The Ford F-150 Lightning displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia. Ford is recalling more than 870,000 newer F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly. The recall covers certain pickups from the 2021 through 2023 model years with single exhaust systems. Ford's F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.