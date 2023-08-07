But nobody forced people to give up horses for cars
To the editor — What! How dumb do the editors think we are?
On Aug. 4, they try to pass off one of the most impossible insane ideas politicians have ever concocted as just another natural step forward in the progress of man.
Horses to autos, now gasoline autos to electric — just a natural progression.
No, it’s not!
People bought autos and left the horse in the pasture because they wanted to. The government did not have to mandate it. We the people loved the auto and wanted one.
Why? It was an auto, get it? Ever had to take care of a horse? The vast majority gladly gave up their horses. The government didn’t have to force them.
If this is progress, it’s a progress to authoritarianism.
TOM BRACEWELL
Yakima