To the editor — The slogan "Make America Great Again" is confusing. Reviewing history, I am not sure when America was greater than it is now. Could not have been before:
- 1863 many Americans including religious leaders believed both the US constitution and the Bible sanctioned owning slaves.
- 1905 there was no National Building Codes protecting property and lives. Entire sections of cities burnt down.
- 1919 when women could not vote.
- 1933 there was no federal deposit insurance. Banks would go under; deposits evaporated.
- 1935 there was no social security or retirement income for seniors.
- 1938 when there were no laws outlawing the abuse of child labor.
- 1954 when segregated schools existed.
- 1960 when the highest marginal income tax rate was 91%.
- 1965 there was no Medicare. Seniors could not get or afford medical insurance.
- 1968 when racial discrimination existed affecting selling or renting of housing.
- 1972 when cities and towns dumped raw sewage into rivers and streams.
- 1973 when it was recognized women’s health had the right to privacy.
- 2007 when smoking existed in public buildings.
- 2010 there was no ACA (Obamacare). Low-income workers were unable to afford medical i2022 when the federal government could not negotiate lower drug prices for seniors.
DON HINMAN
Yakima