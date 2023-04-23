To the editor — The closing of the Union Gap Shari's in February reminded me of the many changes in our business community over a year's time.
The Union Gap Shari’s was a place to get a good meal at a reasonable price and socialize with the customers and staff. I recall being there during the fair, when people commented that they would eat at Shari’s so they did not have to spend so much at the fairgrounds.
I send a message of support to the employees of the Union Gap Shari’s as well as to those displaced by the closing of H&H Furniture, the fire at El Porton, the closing of Sears and the Yakima Speedway.
Before the demolition, the Yakima Speedway was a part of our community for decades. It was the site where motorcycle daredevil Evel Knievel attempted to jump 13 Pepsi-Cola delivery trucks, only for him to crash and break his collarbone.
With the completion of the Rotary Pavilion/Market Place set for opening day of the Yakima Saturday Market, our local economy has some new and lucrative prospects. Perhaps these shifts in our local economy will prove to be a long-term improvement for our community.
CARLOS MENDEZ
Yakima