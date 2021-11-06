To the editor -- COVID-19 has devastated many industries, especially the early education and care one. Without a solution, the socio-emotional and educational development of our children – our future – is at risk. That’s why I’m thrilled that early education and care is being so historically prioritized in the Build Back Better Act being debated in Congress.
From the experience of my daughter, I know, firsthand, how important early education is. She attended Head Start and Early Head Start programs where she learned her letters, numbers and colors. She loved these programs, and was so eager to return each day. Now, as a direct result, she is thriving in kindergarten.
All kids should have such positive, high-quality early learning experiences. Their parents need such programs, too. Access to affordable and high-quality early learning allows parents – especially women – to remain in the workforce. Therefore, the success of our children, families and economy are all reliant on access to quality, affordable early learning opportunities.
The good news is that we now have the opportunity to ensure families and children have access to such opportunities. Join me in urging our legislators to pass the Build Back Better Act. Time is running short.
ANA ALVAREZ
Union Gap