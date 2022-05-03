Buck up — let’s all do our part

To the editor — Gasoline, milk cost more. Still, we should remember that the government supported us all last year, checks in the mail when everything was closed up, when folks were laid off, eviction protection so we could stay in our homes and feed our families. Then COVID-19 closed factories in China, stopping deliveries — prices for goods went up. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine increased oil prices. Stop complaining about inflation — it’s not Biden’s fault. It’s temporary.

Unfortunately, Americans are whiners, focusing on their own petty inconveniences instead of supporting any kind of common good or citizen duty.

In World War II Americans bought Liberty Bonds, rationed food and fuel. Today no American hospitals or American babies have been blown up, unlike in Ukraine. Yet we complain. Civil sacrifice doesn’t exist anymore — it’s all me, me.

Americans: Buck up. We either all sacrifice some in order to attack the continuing pandemic, the possible beginning of World War III, or just whine and look for someone else to blame.

Republican “leaders” and Trump chose pursuing political gain through victimhood rather than addressing a disease killing a million Americans. No personal responsibility to do your part. Just lies, so they could win. That cannot be forgiven.

MICHAEL MARTIN

Selah