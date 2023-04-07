To the editor — When I read the Herald report detailing why Jim Curtice was not charged with multiple crimes, I was shocked.
Shocked, in part, because I have friends in law enforcement who believe Curtice should have been charged. But I was also shocked because if Curtice were not the county coroner, he would have been charged. The deputies arresting Curtice recommended that he be charged with a crime.
This has nothing to do with whether he has faced trauma in his life, as I am sure everyone who drinks and drives, assaults an off-duty deputy and then assaults an officer has probably faced trauma. No, this is about the equal application of the law. How many people are charged in Yakima County right now with assault 3 under similar facts? The decision to not charge can only be described as favoritism or corruption.
If Joe Brusic has integrity, then he will turn the case over to an objective unbiased agency for review. If he doesn't, then he needs to go.
SAMUEL WILLIAMS
Yakima