A vial containing pediatric doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A vial containing pediatric doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at Yakima Valley Emergency Management’s office Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Union Gap, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor -- Kudos to Bruce Tramel from Moxee for his letter to the editor in the Nov. 11 issue of the Yakima Herald-Republic.

You nailed it: " ... If we had all done the right, intelligent and patriotic thing and got vaccinated, COVID would be behind us!"

I too lived through the polio pandemic (except I did get polio) and polio vaccine was mandated, thank God. No polio now. I also think about what an exhausted nurse said: "If you really care about us, please get vaccinated."

Thank you for your most intelligent letter, Bruce.

MARILYN ROEBUCK

Yakima