To the editor -- Kudos to Bruce Tramel from Moxee for his letter to the editor in the Nov. 11 issue of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
You nailed it: " ... If we had all done the right, intelligent and patriotic thing and got vaccinated, COVID would be behind us!"
I too lived through the polio pandemic (except I did get polio) and polio vaccine was mandated, thank God. No polio now. I also think about what an exhausted nurse said: "If you really care about us, please get vaccinated."
Thank you for your most intelligent letter, Bruce.
MARILYN ROEBUCK
Yakima