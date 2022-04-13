To the editor -- I had written a different letter to the editor to send in this month, but after watching the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson and the White House celebration in the Rose Garden I am compelled to write about this historic event. Her brilliance, patience, grace, dignity and respect for the Supreme Court during the arduous hearing affirms how qualified she is and what an outstanding justice she will be.

I also watched on Friday Lawrence O’Donnell’s program on MSNBC where he conversed with Brown Jackson’s Harvard roommates. Antoinette Coakley, Lisa Fairfax and Nina Simmons talked about their friendship with Ketanji Brown Jackson and how they cherished and supported each other while at Harvard and their continued friendship they characterize as a sisterhood. Their poignant and heartwarming remarks revealed what an exceptional person Brown Jackson is.

I join these four women in celebrating this joyful and momentous time in the history of our country. We should all be so fortunate as to have this kind of friendship. I am thankful Ketanji Brown Jackson will be a justice on the Supreme Court.

BETTY VAN RYDER

Yakima