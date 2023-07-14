To the editor — The Yakima Herald-Republic's recent outburst against Matt Brown and Patricia Byers and Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma was more of a sidewalk heckle than a piece of accredited journalism.
It's really a slow day in July if that's what gets written at the Herald. The tenor of the opinion was more tabloid than talented, more sanctimonious than substantive.
We don't need the Herald to start lecturing or triggering citizens on Pride or slam-banging our local leaders with smash-mouth insinuations of bigotry and hate or guilt by association. None of the three named leaders lacks courage of conviction, and not one of them is a bigot or a hater.
The community respects integrity.
GARY STARKEY
Yakima