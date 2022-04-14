To the editor -- Ms. Annie Bringloe's letter to the YH-R deserves a resounding bravo.

One of the underpinnings of a healthy democracy is an informed electorate. Linear mediums (think TV and radio: only one story at any one time) can never provide the depth or breadth of coverage provided by non-linear mediums (think local newspaper or magazine: all stories available at any time).

We need our local newspaper to become (or remain, depending on your perspective) a healthy community.

I would ask Ms. Bringloe to reconsider only one word. She calls us a "mostly conservative city."

That is not what the 2020 election results show. The county, yes. The city, no. Biden won in the city, period. Inslee came within a few hundred votes of winning in the city, despite getting trounced in the county. Newhouse got a respectable run for his money in the city.

Some post-election maps in the YH-R show similar evolving trends in Lower Valley towns.

This truly matters. The days of not voting because your vote will be swept away by a red tide are behind us.

Yakima needs to get past myths about itself and see the hard data. Our newspaper provides that much of the time.

JOHN M. CAINES

Yakima