To the editor -- Adm. William McRaven said "As Americans we should be deeply afraid for the future of the nation when integrity and character no longer matter, when presidential ego and self-preservation are more important than national security."
I'm still gobsmacked by the insurrection of the Capitol by Trump's sycophants. Prior to this act of treason, Gen. Milley told law enforcement that "These protesters would be Nazis, Boogaloo Boys, Proud Boys, the same people we fought in World War Two." They sacked our Capitol on the basis of "The Big Lie," the biggest fraud in the country today, not election fraud.
According to Ravin Wind, "We spent $738 billion on defense in 2020 and the Capitol was taken in 10 minutes by Duck Dynasty and a guy in a deerskin bikini."
Trump violated his oath of office and the Constitution and radicalized followers to domestic terrorism. By selling themselves to Trump, the Republican Party has cannibalized moderate Republicans. Integrity left the Republican Party as far back as Newt Gingrich for power, not the good of the people they represent. To quote Mary Trump, "Trump's someone with a gaping wound where his soul should be."
How could anyone seriously consider Trump in 2024? No way!
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima