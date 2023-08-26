Hot Shots 3-on-3
Buy Now

Action from the Yakima Hot Shots 3-on-3 basketball tournament Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Sozo Sports Complex in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I would like to ask the city to reconsider bringing the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament back to downtown Yakima. Put it up for a vote.

The downtown businesses were recipients of a lot of new visitors and money spent at their establishments, including the farmers market. It's so much more family-friendly with places to relax between games.

Compare the team participation numbers.

It doesn't make sense to not consider this. I always read about revitalizing downtown. It only makes sense that this event is a big boost for multiple businesses as opposed to one entity.

Let's vote on this!

MARIA JAMES

Toppenish