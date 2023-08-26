To the editor — I would like to ask the city to reconsider bringing the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament back to downtown Yakima. Put it up for a vote.
The downtown businesses were recipients of a lot of new visitors and money spent at their establishments, including the farmers market. It's so much more family-friendly with places to relax between games.
Compare the team participation numbers.
It doesn't make sense to not consider this. I always read about revitalizing downtown. It only makes sense that this event is a big boost for multiple businesses as opposed to one entity.
Let's vote on this!
MARIA JAMES
Toppenish