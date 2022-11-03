To the editor — Wes Gano has represented clients from all walks of life, in just about every kind of civil and criminal case you can imagine. He has done so with utmost integrity and competence for decades in Yakima Valley. Mr. Gano also has experience as a judge (for the city of Selah, and pro tem for Yakima County). This makes him uniquely qualified to serve as a District Court judge in Yakima County.
When evaluating the qualifications of judicial candidates, I pay special attention to the diversity of their legal experience, and Mr. Gano checks all of the boxes. He also cares deeply about this community and ensuring fairness for all sides of a legal dispute. Finally, Mr. Gano donates his time, energy, and money to legal services organizations in Yakima, which demonstrates his values as a member of bar and judiciary. In other words, he cares not just about his clients, but about lower-income folks who can only receive legal aid if it's provided pro bono.
In sum, Mr. Gano's vast civil and criminal legal experience, deep Yakima roots and commitment to fairness make him an excellent pick for District Court judge.
BRYAN SMITH
Selah