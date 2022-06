To the editor — Love the front page depicting boundaries of 4th Congressional District.

I would love to know why Kittitas County, which is close enough to play sports with us, is not in District 4? I understand that boundaries have to occur somewhere, but why is Kittitas County linked with King County?

It is amazing that the Columbia River is a hard boundary line but the Cascades are not.

LONNIE MORGAN

Yakima