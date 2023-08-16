To the editor — We expect our elected leaders to exercise good faith and common sense. Democracy and integrity require those leaders to put country and the common good before politics, party or personal gain.
We watch President Biden’s cognitive and physical decline on the public stage. Experience shows the decline will only worsen with time. Sen. Feinstein is wheeled into the Senate Chamber not knowing she has been absent. Later other Democrats must tell her to just say “aye” because she does not know what is occurring.
Former President Trump faces an ever-increasing number of criminal indictments. He apparently cannot comprehend the nature of his acts, his responsibility, or the disruption that results. Sen. McConnell freezes at the podium with a vacant glazed look and must be led away.
None of those in the Senate or House, Democrat or Republican, seriously raise the issue that those mentioned are not fit for their position or duties.
We have reached a place where the leaders do not place this country and the public good above politics, party and personal gain. Today’s leaders are lacking. They are unwilling to stand up for democracy when it is troubled.
GARY LOFLAND
Yakima