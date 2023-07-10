To the editor — Jim Borst is a proven leader for Yakima County Fire Protection District 12 — West Valley Fire and Rescue.
Mr. Borst has served Fire District 12 extremely well. He brings a high degree of governing experiences to the board. The Fire District 12 board sets policy, approves the yearly budget, assesses programs, and hires the fire chief to carry out the mission. Jim has the experience to do this.
Jim's past experiences working for the West Valley School School District, West Valley Kiwanis Club and living in West Valley all of his adult life make him an excellent board member. Mr. Borst has an impeccable record for board meeting attendance. He regularly attends local and state meetings and seminars.
During his tenure as a fire commissioner, he and the current board members have kept our taxes low while still providing excellent fire protection. Thousands of dollars in state and federal grants have been awarded for manpower, equipment and education. He has been instrumental in supporting a workforce of career and volunteer firefighters. During my tenure as fire chief, I found Jim to be honest and straightforward.
Please join me to re-elect Jim Borst, commissioner for YCFD 12.
DAVE LEITCH
Retired West Valley Fire Department chief