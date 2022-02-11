To the editor -- I am a privileged white American woman and retired teacher who grew up in Ellensburg and have lived most of my adult life in Yakima. Looking back at my education in American history I realize how incomplete and inaccurate it was. Now that we are experiencing one of the biggest challenges our country as ever known, the possibility of the collapse of democracy, I am compelled to become as informed as I can through reading, listening to experts in various fields and fact-based commentators.
That brings me to one of the most significant books recently published, which came out in 2021 and evolved from The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project., an idea inspired by Nikole Hannah-Jones. She wrote the preface and first chapter of "The 1619 Project." Many writers contributed thoughtful and illuminating essays and poetry regarding the Black history of America.
While critics of this book challenge some of the statements, one can’t deny that the thesis of the book that our country was built on slavery is true. This narrative helps us acknowledge the truth of its founding and move toward equality and justice for all. It is my hope that "The 1619 Project" will initiate a change in the curriculum in schools to include an accurate account of our history. Students should not be deprived of the truth and can handle it and become better informed citizens as a result. A statement by James Baldwin as quoted in "The 1619 Project" reminds us, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed unless it is faced.”
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima