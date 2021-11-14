To the editor -- A while back someone wrote a letter rhetorically asking "Who would Jesus shoot?" This upset people who were angered by the thought of Jesus strolling down the street, robes flowing in the wind, casually popping off rounds at BLM and Antifa demonstrators. It's a disturbing and blasphemous image, but one that reflects the current mood of a notable portion of the Republican Party.
Two polls of Republicans taken this year show significant support for political violence to "save America." One poll taken shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol showed 40% support for using force as a political tool, declining to 30% in a later poll. Still, 30% of 71 million or so Republicans is a lot of people looking for trouble.
The question "Who would Jesus shoot?" may be rhetorical, but it's not far off the mark. If Jesus is a typical Republican He has a one in three chance of having murder on His mind if Republicans lose. So while it's rhetorical it's not an unreasonable question. The real concern is not a theoretically murderous Jesus but very real Republicans. When the inevitable losses come, who will THEY shoot in order to "preserve" their America?
DANIEL SMITH
Yakima