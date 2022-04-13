To the editor -- Your April 3 editorial touted "accomplishments" by legislative Democrats during the 2022 session in Olympia and how much bipartisanship occurred during this year's session.

There wasn't nearly as much bipartisanship as Democrats want you to believe. When it came to the supplemental operating budget and the "Move Ahead Washington" transportation package, Democrats shut out Republicans from having a role in crafting either proposal.

The only budget that was written in a bipartisan manner was the supplemental capital budget, which I helped craft.

While many Democrat-sponsored bills were approved unanimously or with some Republican votes this year, there were 20 Democratic bills that received zero "yes" votes by Republicans or Democratic Sen. Tim Sheldon, who meets with Senate Republicans.

Of the 205 bills introduced by Senate Republicans this year, only 71 were passed by the Democrat-led Senate, and only 30 were approved by the Democrat-controlled Legislature. Democrats chose not to pass any of the bills I introduced this session, the first time that has happened in my 28-year legislative career. Of the 291 floor amendments that Senate Republican members offered this year, only 63 (or 21.6%) were adopted.

So much for bipartisanship in Olympia this year.

STATE SEN. JIM HONEYFORD

Sunnyside