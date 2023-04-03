To the editor — Contrasting the March 28 Yakima Herald editorial on our climate disaster, House Republicans in D.C. have made HR 1 their top priority to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, delay clean energy and keep us enslaved to fossil fuels.
HR 1 demonstrates Republican corruption even clearer than their 2017 trillion-dollar tax cuts for billionaires. Now Big Dark Money from Big Oil is desperate to continue overcharging for their obsolete, polluting fuels, so they’re renting our representatives to prop up their failing monopoly. (King Coal went bankrupt because they couldn’t compete with wind or solar.)
American households spend over $3,000 average annually on gasoline. For Washington state that’s over $8 billion, sent out of the state annually. Now electric vehicles are growing exponentially because they’re so much cheaper to own. Their equivalent fuel cost is around $1 per gallon, maintenance is much less than gasoline cars and purchase prices will continue to drop as we build more. Oil demand has peaked.
So why isn’t Rep. Dan Newhouse advocating for Washingtonians’ wallets, cleaner air and clean-energy jobs? Dark Money was unleashed by the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision in 2010, and democracy, inequality, pollution and climate change have increasingly suffered ever since.
ERIC STRID
White Salmon