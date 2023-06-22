To the editor — So if anyone is curious about the mental capacity of President Biden, a few days ago, he said one of his "plans" was to build a railroad "all the way across the Indian Ocean."
Well according to Google, the depth of that ocean is nearly 24,000 feet.
This is the rambling of an 80-year-old man. Remember that when you go to vote next election. This man is unfit to lead the nation and needs to fade away into the sunset. Furthermore, shame on his wife and family for carrying this charade any further!
LAWRENCE BOORD
Yakima