To the Editor -- There us not a crisis at the border. It is a challenge. There is not a surge. They are not illegal immigrants or illegal aliens. The border has been closed since March 21, 2021. There are no kids in cages or an immoral, ineffective and expensive wall.
This misinformation and mincing of words is giving Americans a false sense of security about President Biden's open border policy.
In the pre-inaugural blessing by a rabbi, President Biden and Vice President Harris were compared to Moses and Aaron. There is no resemblance. American taxpayers are being burdened with the insurmountable and unsustainable task of making good President Biden's promise to gift illegal immigrants with the American dream while hindering Americans' access to our American dream.
The border is not closed, contrary to DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and the surge continues, funded by our tax dollars. Since enticing illegal immigrants the day he was sworn in, President Biden has ignored his responsibility to protect Americans and our sovereignty.
THERESA CUNNINGHAM
Yakima