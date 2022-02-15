To the editor -- 2021-22 is a foreign affairs disappointment. Are we surprised? Former SECDEF Robert Gates (under Bush and Obama) reported that Joe Biden was on the wrong side of every foreign policy decision in the last 40 years.
I remember the Trump-Pompeo foreign policy team’s accomplishments:
- First president in approximately 30 years to avoid new invasions or wars.
- No missile or nuclear attacks from North Korea.
- Obtained NATO funding increases from our European allies, and continued cooperation with NATO forces in Afghanistan.
- No NATO countries were invaded or denied security protection.
- Middle East peace improved with four more Arab countries, joining Jordan and Egypt, as friends of Israel. Promise kept to move the embassy to Jerusalem.
- No fiascos occurred like O/B in Libya, Benghazi, Crimea or Somalia.
- Reduced involvement in ill-chosen conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia and Syria.
- The military was permitted to devastate ISIS, which had expanded under O/B.
- Withdrew from the Kerry/Obama IRAN agreement which was not deterring nuclear development.
- Eliminated terrorist leaders from ISIS and Iran
- Provided arms support to Ukraine which O/B had only given some financial support.
JAY GRANDY
Yakima