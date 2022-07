To the editor — My opinion, Joe Biden has been creating diversions to take the public attention away from the economic disaster in this country.

Selling our crude oil to China does not help lower our gas prices.

Put America first and make America great again. We all know who said that and oh, by the way: Trump-bashing is also a very popular diversion.

One question for all those who voted for Biden: How do you like him now?

RALPH RILEY

Union Gap